Coast Guard Wants to Remove Chatham Buoys

May 13, 2025

Webcam image of Patrol Boats at the Chatham Fish Pier

CHATHAM – The Coast Guard has again proposed removal buoy markers around Chatham waters, this time for Stage Harbor and around Nantucket Sound.

Public outcry about five years ago led the Coast Guard to shelve previous plans to remove some buoys from Chatham Harbor.

The Coast Guard says some of the buoys in Stage Harbor and around the sound are redundant, but the town’s waterways advisory committee has opposed the removal. 

The four buoys include those at the State Harbor entrance buoy, the Chatham Harbor entrance, Pollock Rip south of Monomoy Point, and near Chatham Roads. 

Public comment will be accepted through June 13.

The original Local Notice to Mariners as well as public comment link can be found here

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


