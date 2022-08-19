Dennis Antique Car Parade Returns Sunday

DENNIS – The Dennis Chamber of Commerce will host its Annual Antique Car Parade on Sunday at 11 am.

Chamber Executive Director Lois André said over 130 cars are registered for the parade started by the Stone family to provide residents and visitors with a fun, annual event during the twilight of the summer season.

“They were looking to figure out a way to make sure that people had something to do in late August. It is part of a celebration of Dennis,” said André.

“People will camp out at different areas as the cars go by and wave. It’s just a fun family event.”

The event begins at West Dennis Beach at 11 am and will end by the Cape Playhouse.

André said that the route will take the cars all throughout Dennis and its villages.