Developer managing Revolution Wind sues Trump administration over pause order

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Energy company Orsted has sued the Trump administration over its latest pause order affecting five offshore wind farms.



Orsted is developing Revolution Wind, which was halted along with Vineyard Wind which joined the grid one year ago, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and Sunrise and Empire Wind in New York.

Coastal Virginia filed the initial legal action after the December 22nd order from the U.S. Interior Department, and they are awaiting a January 16th federal court hearing.

Orsted filed a supplemental complaint in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C.

Revolution Wind, located twelve miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, is reportedly ready to join the grid later this year.

In a statement, Orsted says it believes that the lease suspension order violates applicable law. As was the case with the previous stop-work order from last August, Revolution Wind faces substantial harm from a continuation of this latest lease suspension order. They said they’ve secured all required permits.

The White House says the wind projects were stopped to assess national security risks specifically referencing radar interference.