You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Developer managing Revolution Wind sues Trump administration over pause order

Developer managing Revolution Wind sues Trump administration over pause order

January 5, 2026

MARTHA’S VINEYARD – Energy company Orsted has sued the Trump administration over its latest pause order affecting five offshore wind farms.

Orsted is developing Revolution Wind, which was halted along with Vineyard Wind which joined the grid one year ago, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, and Sunrise and Empire Wind in New York.

Coastal Virginia filed the initial legal action after the December 22nd order from the U.S. Interior Department, and they are awaiting a January 16th federal court hearing.

Orsted filed a supplemental complaint in the U.S. District Court for Washington, D.C.

Revolution Wind, located twelve miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard, is reportedly ready to join the grid later this year.

In a statement, Orsted says it believes that the lease suspension order violates applicable law. As was the case with the previous stop-work order from last August, Revolution Wind faces substantial harm from a continuation of this latest lease suspension order. They said they’ve secured all required permits.

The White House says the wind projects were stopped to assess national security risks specifically referencing radar interference.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 