Revolution Wind wins injunction, construction to resume

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

OAK BLUFFS – Revolution Wind is pushing back on the federal government’s construction freeze, winning its injunction.

The offshore wind development will be able to resume construction, having been frozen at 80 percent complete at the end of last month.

The plan calls for 65 turbines southwest of Martha’s Vineyard. Of that, 45 were already installed.

The development is expected to power 350,000 homes, beginning 2027.

The project had been frozen due to what federal officials said was a need to review for unspecified national security concerns.

The preliminary injunction was granted by Judge Royce C. Laberth of the District of Columbia federal district court.

Revolution Wind’s owner Ørsted issued the following statement on the injuction: