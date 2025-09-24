Revolution Wind wins injunction, construction to resume

OAK BLUFFS – Revolution Wind is pushing back on the federal government’s construction freeze, winning its injunction.
The offshore wind development will be able to resume construction, having been frozen at 80 percent complete at the end of last month.
The plan calls for 65 turbines southwest of Martha’s Vineyard. Of that, 45 were already installed.
The development is expected to power 350,000 homes, beginning 2027.
The project had been frozen due to what federal officials said was a need to review for unspecified national security concerns.
The preliminary injunction was granted by Judge Royce C. Laberth of the District of Columbia federal district court.
Revolution Wind’s owner Ørsted issued the following statement on the injuction:
The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia today granted the preliminary injunction sought by Revolution Wind regarding the government’s stop-work order, allowing Revolution Wind, LLC to restart impacted activities while the underlying lawsuit challenging the stop-work order progresses. Revolution Wind will continue to seek to work collaboratively with the US Administration and other stakeholders toward a prompt resolution.
Revolution Wind will resume impacted construction work as soon as possible, with safety as the top priority. Ørsted’s subsidiary Revolution Wind, a 50/50 joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partner’s Skyborn Renewables, is constructing the Revolution Wind offshore wind project.