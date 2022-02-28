Eastham Names Architects for T-Time Property Project

EASTHAM – Union Studio Architecture and Community Design has been selected by the Town of Eastham to create the master plan for three town-owned properties including the T-Time property recently acquired by the municipality.

Funded by a $75,000 economic development grant from the Massachusetts Rural and Small Town Development Fund, the master plan will also include the Town Center Plaza property and the site of the current Council on Aging.

The plan will include conceptual designs for use of each property as well as an overarching design showing how the properties tie together into the larger community, said town officials.

Financial estimates will also be included along with a timeline.

Town officials said that the planning process is expected to take about one year, with members of the public able to provide input at multiple points throughout the process.

“The town was extremely impressed with the complementary expertise offered by Union Studio and its project partners,” said Jacqueline Beebe, Eastham Town Administrator.

“This team designs beautiful, walkable places that people enjoy and want to spend time in, and they share our vision of a public process that allows opportunities for the community to help shape the end result.”

On March 1 at 5 pm, the public is invited to a regular meeting of the Eastham T-Time Development Committee that will informally kickoff the master plan project.

During the event, Union Studio representatives will provide a presentation on the project.