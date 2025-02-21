You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Exception Made for Seasonal National Park Employees in Federal Hiring Freeze

February 21, 2025

WELLFLEET – The Trump Administration has backtracked on eliminating seasonal jobs at national parks.

It’s an exemption to the blanket federal hiring freeze instituted by President Donald Trump in his first days in office, affecting thousands of employees across the nation.

It had raised concern from the Cape community worried about impacts on the Cape Cod National Seashore, which sees about 4 million visitors annually and hires lifeguards, maintenance crews and more to get it through the season. 

The exception is only for seasonal jobs, and does not address the about 1,000 full-time, benefited workforce members of the National Park Service nationwide who were laid off February 14.  

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


