Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

OAK BLUFFS – The recently passed federal budget bill could put offshore wind jobs at risk.

The new bill cuts tax credits for wind, solar and other green energy projects. Gov. Maura Healey said it would lead to thousands of jobs for the state, with some training taking place at Mass Maritime Academy in Bourne.

President Donald Trump said the credits were a waste of funding, preferring to extend previous 2017 versions of tax cuts.

Offshore wind and clean energy sectors at large are key components of the state’s 2050 net-zero greenhouse gas goals that are becoming increasingly in question.

The most recent round of solicitations for the state saw officials that was meant to take place this summer was instead moved to December at the earliest.

Developments already underway like Vineyard Wind just south of the Islands are unaffected.