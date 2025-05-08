Free Fares Coming to Cape Cod RTA

BARNSTABLE – Travelers can soon ride for free on Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority (CCRTA) fixed bus routes.

RTA Acting Administrator Kathy Jensen says clarified policy language has allowed them to join other RTA’s off Cape in offering free fares.

The funds for free fairs comes from the recently adopted Fair Share Amendment which increased taxes on luxury real estate sales.

“We will be doing free fares for everybody for as long as the funding will let us—if not forever, I’m hoping. And that’s going to start June 21.”

Jensen said they had wanted to adopt free fare earlier, but the policy language they wanted to adopt from other regions was ambiguous on whether it also impact the dial-a-ride service SmartDART.

The dial-a-ride and routes taking passengers off Cape will still have their associated fares.