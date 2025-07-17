Free water well testing being offered on Cape Cod

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment is now offering free water quality testing for private well owners across Cape Cod.

The testing, which is being conducted in partnership with environmental consulting firm Tetra Tech, is valued at over $400 per household.

Water will be assessed for a broad range of potential contaminants, including PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances), volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and other pollutants. Well water contamination can occur from both natural sources and human activities such as septic system leaching, industrial spills, and firefighting foam use.

It’s estimated that private wells serve nearly 20% of Cape Cod homes.

“Private well owners are their own water utility,” said Jay Gardiner, Director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment. “This program is about empowering residents with the tools and knowledge they need to safeguard their drinking water and protect their families’ health.” Mr. Gardiner continued, “As an added benefit, the program will help us build a clearer picture of our region’s private well water quality while giving homeowners peace of mind.”

Officials say many drinking water contaminants are tasteless, odorless and invisible, but can still pose significant health risks.

