Harwich board approves permit to convert office space into rental units

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HARWICH – The Harwich Planning Board approved a special permit for a multi-family residential apartment structure in West Harwich after a nearly two-hour meeting earlier this month.

The Davenport Realty Trust, part of the Davenport Companies, sought the permit for 72 Route 28, a former commercial office space which was damaged two years ago by a sprinkler system malfunction.

The president of the West Harwich Office Park Association told the board the decision to rebuild in its original capacity was ruled out because of costs.

Residents spoke for and against the permit. You can watch the full meeting from September 9th by clicking here.

The concerns included that the neighborhood density would become too significant.

However, a spokesperson for Davenport Companies argued that these types of rentals are absolutely needed in Harwich, which he noted lost a quarter of its renter-occupied units in the 2010s.

He also noted that the town’s housing production plan which was published earlier this year stated that multi-family development is a reasonable option for repurposed buildings.

The plan calls for ten units to be constructed, along with 34 parking spaces.

There will not be any exterior changes to the building. The Planning Board was also assured that it would not be used for short-term rentals.

The board voted 4-to-1 in favor.

The Davenport Companies provide a large number of rentals across Cape Cod, including at least 80 units in Harwich.