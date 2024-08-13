Harwich Wins First Cape League Title In 13 Years

BOURNE – The Cape Cod Baseball League 2024 season came to a dramatic conclusion on Monday.

The Harwich Mariners beat the Bourne Braves at Bourne, 4-to-3, in the final game of the best-of-3 championship series.

Harwich won its first Cape League title since 2011.

Bourne was denied a three-peat, as they won the last two Cape League titles.

Harwich catcher Wilson Weber, an Oregon State product, was named playoff MVP. Weber tallied a .375 batting average alongside a .965 OPS, scoring two runs, along with nine hits, including three extra-base hits, and six RBIs and four walks.