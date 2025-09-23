Housing Assistance closing in on $5M funding goal for affordable housing

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – Housing Assistance is closing in on its $5 million dollar capital campaign goal for affordable housing developments across the region.

According to the organization, it has reached 99 percent of its funding goal, which will go towards nine housing developments with over 200 affordable units total.

Developments include communities of Barnstable, Bourne, Brewster, Falmouth, Orleans and Mashpee.

Housing Assistance says it will serve 575 people.

It will also seed a revolving fund that gives Housing Assistance flexibility to start new projects before other funding is fully secured, according to officials with the organization.

Cape Cod Healthcare donated $2.5 million of the funds, with the most recent amount being announced at the agency’s 2025 Oysters & Champaign fundraising event.

“We are so grateful to Cape Cod Healthcare for its ongoing partnership and support, as well as this incredibly generous gift,” said Alisa Magnotta, CEO of Housing Assistance.

“The leadership of Cape Cod Healthcare, the largest employer in Barnstable County, knows how vital housing is to its workforce and to the region’s overall health. When people have a safe place to live, they are more likely to stay healthy – and when health care workers can live near their jobs, they can provide superior care to their patients.”

The campaign has also received support from businesses including Cape Cod 5 and Shepley Wood Products.

“We have been talking about this problem for 30 years and it has only gotten more urgent,” said Tony Shepley, President of Shepley Wood Products and Co-Chair of the Housing Assistance Steering Committee, in a statement.

“Many of our employees at Shepley Wood Products live across the bridges because they cannot afford housing here on Cape Cod. It has been a pleasure to be part of a campaign that is about turning talk into action.”

More on Housing Assistance can be found on their website.