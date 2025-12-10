Housing lottery happening later this winter in Falmouth

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Housing Assistance is inviting potential homeowners to a virtual info session for a new home in Falmouth.

The brand new two-bedroom, two-bathroom house is located at 15 Josiah Path, off Brick Kiln Road. It features include a one-car garage, an electric heat pump, a tankless hot-water heater and an in-ground sprinkler system.

Applications are available on the Housing Assistance website. The house will be sold to income-eligible applicants.

The info session is being held on Zoom January 6th, at 5:30 p.m. Interested homebuyers can register for the info session, which will be held on Zoom, at haconcapecod.org/lotteries.

The deadline to apply will be January 26th. The lottery drawing will be held within 30 days of the application deadline.