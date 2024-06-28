IFAW Reports Largest Stranding In History

WELLFLEET – The International Fund for Animal Welfare says there were 125 dolphins stranded in Wellfleet earlier today, which represented the largest single-mass stranding event in its response history going back more than 25 years.

IFAW says ten of the Atlantic white-sided dolphins died before they arrived on the scene in “The Gut”, or Great Island at the Herring River, which is described as a difficult location.

Dozens of staff and volunteers responded. The plan is to herd the animals into deeper water when the tide rises.

Officials say Cape Cod is a global stranding hotspot due to the curvature of its shores as well as its tidal fluctuations.