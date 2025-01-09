You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Scholarship Opportunity and New Free Entry Program at JFK Museum

LISTEN: Scholarship Opportunity and New Free Entry Program at JFK Museum

January 9, 2025

HYANNIS – The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum has announced its 2025 scholarship program for Cape and Islands residents who are high school seniors pursuing undergraduate education at an accredited institution.

Applicants must submit an essay on the quote by President Kennedy: “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”

Executive Director Wendy Northcross says it’s a way they like to give back and celebrate the Cape legacy of JFK.

Eligibility guidelines and more can be found on the JFK Hyannis Museum website here

She also says they have new exciting programs planned for spring 2025, and they are participating in a new national program allowing low-income families to visit for free. 

 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 