LISTEN: Scholarship Opportunity and New Free Entry Program at JFK Museum

HYANNIS – The John F. Kennedy Hyannis Museum has announced its 2025 scholarship program for Cape and Islands residents who are high school seniors pursuing undergraduate education at an accredited institution.

Applicants must submit an essay on the quote by President Kennedy: “We must find time to stop and thank the people who make a difference in our lives.”

Executive Director Wendy Northcross says it’s a way they like to give back and celebrate the Cape legacy of JFK.

Eligibility guidelines and more can be found on the JFK Hyannis Museum website here.

She also says they have new exciting programs planned for spring 2025, and they are participating in a new national program allowing low-income families to visit for free.