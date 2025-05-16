You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / LISTEN: Shark season negins with New England Aquarium’s John Chisolm

May 16, 2025

NANTUCKET – Scientists are telling beachgoers to be mindful this Memorial Day weekend with signs of shark activity returning.

New England Aquarium Adjunct Scientist John Chisolm says recent sightings of dead seals on Nantucket Beach are just the start, with warming waters bringing back great white sharks for their annual migration.

They have been spotted prowling in relatively shallow waters—not just the deep sea. 

The reports of dead seals off of Nantucket come as endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh begins is journey to swim around Martha’s Vineyard to raise awareness for shark protections. 

