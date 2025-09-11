Market Basket CEO has been fired

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

TEWKSBURY – The Market Basket board of directors has reportedly voted to fire CEO Arthur T. Demoulas after a failed mediation.

The board says the move will not impact store operations.

The Demoulas family has been involved with the store since its founding. Arthur Demoulas was placed on leave earlier this year after the board reportedly investigated allegations that he was planning a disruption of business with a work stoppage.

Cape Cod has one Market Basket location, in Bourne at the Sagamore Bridge, which opened in 2012.

This isn’t the first time Arthur Demoulas has been fired from the position. Workers held protests across the state when it last happened in the summer of 2014. The company held job fairs amidst those protests. Demoulas was reinstated by the end of that summer.