Mass DPU is taking up the task of reviewing utility bill costs

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities has opened an investigation into all delivery charges on electric and gas utility bills.

The DPU says the investigation will examine the causes of bill volatility and promote a greater understanding of rates for customers to take greater control over their energy bills.

Governor Maura Healey in October called on the department to launch the first-of-its-kind review, and to identify ways to reduce bill amounts for customers.

DPU Chair Jeremy McDiarmid said, “This thorough investigation will shed new light on ratemaking for the public. We’re eager to continue the momentum built this year to help keep bills in check and put utility customers first.”

