With winter approaching, Mass DPU directed by governor to review gas and electric bill costs

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON – Governor Maura Healey is calling on the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities to launch a first-of-its-kind review of gas and electric rates and charges, and to identify ways to reduce customer costs.

Specifically, Healey is asking that the DPU review which charges on bills can be removed, reduced or modified. She also wants the DPU to scrutinize proposed utility rate increases on behalf of ratepayers, including utility infrastructure to avoid unnecessary spending and reduce costs.

The governor says energy bills are already too high for residents and businesses, and she expressed concern about a potentially-expensive winter on the way.

The governor also wants to expedite new solar construction before President Trump ends federal tax credits.

Governor Healey’s letter is the latest in a series of actions she has taken to lower energy bills. Earlier this year, she filed her Energy Affordability, Independence & Innovation Act, which would deliver more than $13 billion in savings for residents and businesses. The proposed legislation is currently under consideration by the Legislature.

The governor also promoted her Energy Affordability Agenda which she implemented earlier this year, aimed at saving billions of dollars over the next five years.

The MA DPU took action last winter after heating bills skyrocketed. Utility companies filed proposals for customer relief.