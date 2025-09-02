Mass State Police helping with flag vandalism case

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – Governor Maura Healey has issued a statement about the vandalism of the Lance Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. Memorial Bridge in Yarmouth.

Last week, flags honoring Donovan, a two-time Purple Heart recipient and Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School graduate who tragically died in a motorcycle crash, were torn down.

Healey said “Destroying the American flag is an insult to everyone who’s ever fought to defend it — and it will not be tolerated.” She called Donovan a hero, and said her heart goes out to his loved ones. “I’ll always stand with our veterans and their families,” she said.

Healey added that the Massachusetts State Police are working in close coordination with the Yarmouth Police Department to investigate the incident, including surveillance to prevent crimes like this in the future.

Anyone with information about the vandalism is urged to contact authorities.