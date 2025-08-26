Yarmouth police seeking tips on flag destruction at bridge dedicated to Marine

Click to print (Opens in new window)

YARMOUTH – Fifth Barnstable State Representative Steve Xiarhos says it’s “shameful” that someone vandalized a memorial to a Cape Cod Marine.

The West Yarmouth road overpass on Route 6 overpass in Yarmouth was named for U.S. Marine Corporal William Joseph Donovan Jr. in 2018 after legislation was passed on Beacon Hill.

American flags were reportedly found destroyed on the overpass twice this summer, most recently this past weekend.

“This is wrong. This is disgraceful. And we must hold whoever is doing this accountable”, said State Rep Xiarhos.

The Yarmouth Police Department says it is actively investigating, and is urging anyone with information to call them.

Donovan was killed in a motorcycle crash in 2015.

The Dennis-Yarmouth Regional High School graduate was awarded two Purple Hearts in 2011 for injuries suffered in different explosions while he served in Afghanistan. William enlisted as a Marine to honor high school friend, Cpl. Nicholas Xiarhos, Representative Xiarhos’ son, who was killed while serving in Afghanistan in 2009.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this story.