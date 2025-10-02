You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Massachusetts A.G. is monitoring effects of latest federal government shutdown

Massachusetts A.G. is monitoring effects of latest federal government shutdown

October 2, 2025

BOSTON – A new federal government shutdown has begun, with Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell saying the shutdown will cause “needless instability” for Massachusetts communities. 

This is the third shutdown in President Donald Trump’s two terms. Trump and Congress failed to strike an agreement to keep government programs and services running by Wednesday’s deadline.

At issue are tax credits that have made health insurance through the Affordable Care Act more affordable for millions of people since the COVID-19 pandemic. The credits are set to expire at the end of the year if Congress doesn’t extend them.

Attorney General Campbell said her office is monitoring the impacts of the shutdown, and will do everything possible to support residents.

Material from The Associated Press was used for this story. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

