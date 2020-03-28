Nantucket Cottage Hospital Offering COVID-19 Evaluations Daily

NANTUCKET – The drive-through evaluation site at Nantucket Cottage Hospital’s main entrance is now open daily for patients who are experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness.

The hospital asks that only residents who are experiencing symptoms come and get tested by the service and that those who are feeling well stay at home.

The hospital warns that the drive-through is focused on the one mission, and clinicians at the exam service will not be prescribing Z-paks, doing other exams, or caring for any other problems besides respiratory illness.

Patients will only be tested for coronavirus if they meet certain criteria.

The Nantucket Cottage Hospital advises that if residents are experiencing a medical emergency, to call 911.

Health officials for the county are reminding the public to practice good hygiene including washing hands, committing to social distancing and to adhere to the stay-at-home advisory issued by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.