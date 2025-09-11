National Grid info session to offer winter heating payment advice

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

WEST YARMOUTH – National Grid is holding a series of customer assistance events across Massachusetts to go over options to manage energy bills ahead of the heating season.

A cold winter in New England last year caused residential utility bills to soar with higher usage rates of natural gas.

National Grid representatives will be at the Yarmouth Senior Center, 528 Forest Road, West Yarmouth on September 25th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those attending have direct access to National Grid Customer Service Specialists to assist with program and payment options to help meet their energy needs, including enrolling in National Grid’s new Payment Assistance Bundle, enrolling in Budget Billing, enrolling in the Energy Discount Rate (for qualifying customers), or scheduling home energy assessments and sharing information on other energy efficiency opportunities for homes or businesses

“September marks a turning point for energy use, and we’re here to help customers navigate both past bills and winter planning,” said Bill Malee, Chief Customer Officer, National Grid. “Our in-person events are designed to help customers explore payment options and energy-saving programs that can make a real difference heading into fall and winter.”

National Grid encourages Massachusetts customers to learn more about all Bill Assistance programs and services by visiting ngrid.com/hereforyou.