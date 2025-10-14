New partnerships to help the incarcerated were announced by Barnstable Sheriff’s Office

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office has announced partnerships with two nonprofits, WellStrong and the Michael English House.

They will work out of The Bridge Center, which opened earlier this year the Barnstable County Court Complex.

The Sheriff’s office says the new effort will “enhance public safety by supporting addiction recovery and vocational opportunities for at-risk and justice-involved individuals.”

“I have learned that many times the challenges of leaving incarceration are so insurmountable people cycle back into crime and addiction,” said Sheriff Buckley. “That is why we opened The Bridge Center, to provide that continuum of care necessary for lasting reintegration. Our partnership with these two nonprofits founded by people in long-term recovery will provide job-readiness and individualized support that is free and accessible.”

WellStrong is a community wellness center founded in 2017 which received an award from the Town of Barnstable Opioid Abatement Funds.

The Michael English House was founded in 2024, named after a victim of substance abuse disorder. They will train people for careers in the construction trades.

“WellStrong and the Michael English House are run by people with lived experience who understand the struggle to regain personal and financial control after incarceration and during recovery,” Sheriff Buckley said. “They fit our mission by providing practical, confidential and free services – services that lead people towards positive outcomes and that ultimately make us all safer.”