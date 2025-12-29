New Vineyard rep on Steamship Authority governing board incoming

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Steamship Authority Board of Governors member James Malkin, the representative of Martha’s Vineyard, is not seeking another term.

Malkin, a former member of the Chilmark Select Board, has withdrawn his candidacy for a third term. He is the Steamship Authority governing board chair.

In light of the announcement, Dukes County is extending the deadline to apply to the board until January 9th.

This comes as the Massachusetts Inspector General’s Office reported the Steamship Authority potentially wasted at least $2 million on a failed website project. IG Jefferey Shapiro says the ferry service failed to properly manage ballooning costs and did not follow the recommendation of a 128 page consultant report from 2018.

Shapiro also expressed concern about the current general manager Rob Davis stepping into a senior advisory role, adding it could impede the leadership of the next manager.

The Steamship Authority officials said in a statement that they are reviewing the document.

The SSA approved a contract for a new general manager earlier this month.