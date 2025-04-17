NOAA Facing More Federal Cuts

HYANNIS – The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is facing further cuts under the Trump Administration.

The cuts have already resulted in several staff members being let go from the agency locally. The layoffs targeted employees in their first two years on the job, with NOAA’s Woods Hole and Narragansett Bay facilities losing several employees.

The most recent round of cuts would impact weather forecasting as well as studies into ocean threats like climate change and acidification.

24,000 probationary workers at multiple branches were fired in this most recent round of layoffs, which for some staff was their second time being fired just after reinstatement due to a previous court order.

Local advocates including the New England Aquarium previously voiced disappointment in the aggressive cuts the federal administration has made for NOAA.