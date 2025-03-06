New England Aquarium Disappointed in NOAA Cuts

FALMOUTH – New England Aquarium is voicing disappointment in recent cuts made to local National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) facilities amid ongoing sweeping federal layoffs.

NOAA’s upper Cape facilities lost several employees as part of the sweeping layoffs affecting probationary employees, with Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill saying it’s a significant blow to marine science and management for the region.

The layoffs targeted employees in their first two years on the job, with NOAA’s Woods Hole and Narragansett Bay facilities losing several employees.

The Cape Cod National Seashore also recently lost 3 employees to the same federal action, but can still hire seasonal workers like lifeguards and maintenance crews.

The following is the full statement from Spruill: