New England Aquarium Disappointed in NOAA Cuts

March 6, 2025

Treatment of endangered sea turtles at the New England Aquarium’s Turtle Hospital. Pictures courtesy of New England Aquarium.

FALMOUTH – New England Aquarium is voicing disappointment in recent cuts made to local National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) facilities amid ongoing sweeping federal layoffs. 

NOAA’s upper Cape facilities lost several employees as part of the sweeping layoffs affecting probationary employees, with Aquarium President and CEO Vikki Spruill saying it’s a significant blow to marine science and management for the region. 

The layoffs targeted employees in their first two years on the job, with NOAA’s Woods Hole and Narragansett Bay facilities losing several employees. 

The Cape Cod National Seashore also recently lost 3 employees to the same federal action, but can still hire seasonal workers like lifeguards and maintenance crews.

The following is the full statement from Spruill:

“The marine science and management that NOAA provides for our region and our country are essential to maintaining a healthy ocean, which sustains life on Earth and a thriving blue economy. The New England Aquarium has worked closely with NOAA for decades and deeply values their far-reaching expertise along with their partnership in our scientific research and conservation work to safeguard marine species and habitats. A healthy ocean and a habitable planet need scientists, the government, and private industry to work together to address threats the ocean faces for the future of our planet.”

 

Vikki N. Spruill

President and CEO

New England Aquarium

