Oil Spill Response Training Being Conducted in Chatham

CHATHAM – An oil spill training exercise will be conducted in Chatham today.

The First Responder Training and Geographic Response Strategy, sponsored by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection (MassDEP), will provide classroom sessions, equipment familiarization and on-water containment boom deployment for response personnel.

The training will focus on the skills necessary to effectively and safely deal with and contain a full-scale oil spill event within the first 24-48 hours.

Oil spill response trailers have been pre-positioned in Chatham, Harwich, and 68 other coastal communities identified by the Geographic Response Strategies (GRSs) as sensitive areas to protect in the event of an oil spill.

The training will include agencies such as Chatham Fire Department, Harwich Fire Department, Chatham Harbormaster, Harwich Harbormaster, Mass Maritime Academy (MMA), U.S Coast Guard.

The Sandwich Fire Department, Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department, and MMA Drone Teams will also participate in the training exercise.

The Harbormaster Facility parking at Old Mill Boatyard may be limited during the duration of the training.