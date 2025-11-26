You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Open house scheduled for Cape Cod National Seashore multi-use path project

November 26, 2025

EASTHAM – The National Park Service is inviting the public to an open house to learn more about the upcoming Cable Road Multi-Use Path project in Eastham.

The open house will take place on Tuesday, December 16th from 6:00 to 7 p.m. at the Salt Pond Visitor Center in Eastham.

Cape Cod National Seashore officials say the project aims to install a one-mile-long multi-use path on the north side of Cable Road in order to provide safe access to Nauset Light Beach.

The project is currently in the design phase.

For those unable to attend the public meeting, there are materials and additional information available on the Park Service planning website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter
Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


