Orders sought to create Sean Gannon K9 license plates

YARMOUTH – The State of Massachusetts has approved a license plate design which will honor late Cape Cod police sergeant Sean Gannon.

The Seekonk, MA-based nonprofit group K9 PTSD Research Center says this is for the K9 Heroes License Plate which features the letters “SG” in remembrance of Gannon, a Yarmouth officer who was fatally shot in the line of duty in 2018.

Gannon’s K9 partner Nero was wounded in the shooting, which prompted a new Massachusetts law allowing paramedics to treat injured K9’s.

The K9 PTSD Center called Gannon “an extraordinary K9 handler” who “was deeply respected across Massachusetts for his professionalism, compassion, and unwavering dedication to both his community and his K9 partner.”

In order for the commonwealth to produce the specialty license plates, there must be 3,000 pre-orders. More information is available on the K9 PTSD Center’s website.