Orleans working with dentist office to potentially acquire land for fire station

ORLEANS – The Town of Orleans is making progress towards the construction of a new fire-rescue station thanks to an assist from a local business owner.

The Orleans Select Board and town manager recently expressed thanks publicly to Dr. Gregory Monfette and Advanced Family Dentistry of Cape Cod for collaborating on the town’s proposed acquisition of 56 Eldredge Park Way.

Fire chief Geof Deering said this is an incredible opportunity that changes the whole course of the project.

Dr. Monfette said he considered it his duty as an Orleans taxpayer and community member to help save the town millions of dollars.

He added that Advanced Family Dentistry will operate out of its existing building until June of 2027, unless a new location is found sooner.

“When the town outlined the tax ramifications if a suitable replacement property was not identified, I could not sit idly by,” said Monfette.

The town said “Dr. Monfette’s willingness to work with the Town represents the kind of thoughtful community partnership that defines Orleans.”

The current station was built in 1987 and has been called outdated by the town’s select board. Orleans town meeting last May approved $4.5 million for a new fire station design.