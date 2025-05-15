Orleans Town Meeting Approves New Fire Station Design And Sewer Project

ORLEANS – Orleans town meeting on Monday approved money to design a new fire station.

The design will cost $4.5 million, including hiring architects and a project manager.

The Orleans Select Board has called the current fire station, built in 1987, outdated.

Town meeting also approved a $40 million sewer project which covers the area of Crystal Lake, Pilgrim Lake, Arey’s Pond, Lonnie’s Pond, and Namequoit River.

Both items will require additional approval at the May 20th town election.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter