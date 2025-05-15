You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Orleans Town Meeting Approves New Fire Station Design And Sewer Project

May 15, 2025

ORLEANS – Orleans town meeting on Monday approved money to design a new fire station.

The design will cost $4.5 million, including hiring architects and a project manager.

The Orleans Select Board has called the current fire station, built in 1987, outdated.

Town meeting also approved a $40 million sewer project which covers the area of Crystal Lake, Pilgrim Lake, Arey’s Pond, Lonnie’s Pond, and Namequoit River.

GOOGLE Earth image of Pilgrim Lake, Orleans

Both items will require additional approval at the May 20th town election. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


