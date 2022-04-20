You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Peter Pan Bus Lines Drops Mask Mandate, Steamship Authority Keeping Theirs

Peter Pan Bus Lines Drops Mask Mandate, Steamship Authority Keeping Theirs

April 20, 2022

HYANNIS – UPDATE: 6:10 a.m.: Peter Pan Bus Lines has lifted its mask mandate for employees and passengers. 

The move follows similar decisions made by other transportation services, who have made face coverings optional in the wake of a Florida federal judge voiding the nationwide mask mandate on mass transportation services. 

Bus line officials said that they would follow the guidance of the TSA, and no longer require employees or passengers to wear masks while boarding, riding and disembarking their coaches. 

They said that employees and passengers may still wear masks if they choose to.

—-

Meanwhile, the Steamship Authority has advised that they will continue to require face coverings at their terminals and aboard all of their vessels and buses. They cited their adherence to guidance from the CDC in their announcement, adding that they will review the federal court order and continue to seek further guidance.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: , , , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native currently living in Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 