Organizers Pull the Plug on Pops by the Sea

HYANNIS – The annual Pops by the Sea concert event has been suspended this summer and beyond by organizers.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod said that the decision was based on the need to prioritize their mission promoting and supporting the arts and culture of Cape Cod, as well as based on the limitations of the size of the organization.

“While the Pops by the Sea shined a spotlight on the power and beauty of the arts for one night every August, it was a monumental undertaking that shifted valuable resources from our mission and our ability to support, promote, and celebrate the arts and culture of Cape Cod,” according to a statement from Foundation officials.

“The pandemic has demonstrated the critical need to reinvest in our mission. When COVID-19 first hit in early 2020, the arts sector shut down. While it eventually reopened in 2021, it hasn’t fully recovered. By many estimates, it will be years before it does.”

The Foundation said they continue to provide recovery efforts for the arts, including fellowships and grant-giving, as well as other efforts to highlight the culture of the Cape.

Through their Creative Exchange Program, the foundation offers professional development to local artists including one-on-one mentoring, $1,0000 stipends and business plans for growing capacity for participants, in-person and virtual workshops and more.

The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod also recently announced its inaugural Artist of the Year, Jo Ha of Provincetown.

More on the Foundation, including their programs, can be found at their official website.