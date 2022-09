CHATHAM – Goose Pond in Chatham has been put under a public health advisory by the town following the detection of elevated cyanobacteria levels in the water.

The town urges visitors to avoid contact with the water, as well as surface scum and foam that can be found along the beach.

Exposure to cyanotoxins can cause an upset stomach and more serious illness in high concentrations.

Dogs and children are especially susceptible, said town officials.