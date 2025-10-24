You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Report sheds light into alleged misconduct at police academy in Falmouth

October 24, 2025

FALMOUTH – A new report has been released about a misconduct investigation at a new police academy on Cape Cod.

The new Municipal Police Training Academy in Falmouth opened earlier this year and celebrated an inaugural graduating class of 49 officers.

Academy director Christopher Donelan and coordinator Edward Dunne, who was the former police chief of Falmouth, were fired after the investigation.

The Municipal Police Training Committee says student recruits were allegedly bullied and subjected to unprofessional behavior. Two recruits were hospitalized for injuries they sustained. 

The committee executive director Rick Rathbun said the misconduct was unacceptable, and inconsistent with their mission and core values. Rathbun added that the MPTC will implement reforms to strengthen oversight. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

