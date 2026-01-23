Residents asked to park off main roads with snow in forecast

SANDWICH – With winter storm conditions expected this weekend Sunday into Monday, towns across Cape Cod are urging residents to stay safe.

The Sandwich Department of Public Works is reminding the public to make it easy for snowplows to do their jobs, by following guidelines like not parking their cars along the roadways, the DPW cannot guarantee that a road will be plowed if vehicles are blocking the path of the snowplow.

They also say that people should avoid driving if possible during the storm.

However, they add that for those who must drive, they should stay at least 200 feet behind any snowplow and never pass them, as their visibility is low.