Sale On Former Sandwich School Closed, Turning Into Housing

June 5, 2024

SANDWICH – The Town of Sandwich has announced the closing sale of the former Henry T. Wing School to be converted into affordable housing.

The property will be sold to SCG Development Partners, a Boston-based firm, and CHOICE Inc., a housing nonprofit. The Sandwich Board of Selectmen originally approved an agreement with the affiliated Stratford Capital Group in 2020.

According to the town, the $53 million project will involve the demolition of the existing building, except for the original 1927 structure which will be preserved.

There will be a total of 128 units of age-restricted rental housing. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


