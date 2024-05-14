You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Former Sandwich School Becoming Affordable Housing

Former Sandwich School Becoming Affordable Housing

May 14, 2024

Photo from Town of Sandwich showing Select Board members gathered in front of the former Henry T. Wing School on Friday, May 10th.

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Town Manager’s Office says last Friday was a bittersweet moment for the Select Board as it executed closing documents for the former Henry T. Wing School.

This resulted in the authorization of the sale of the property for development into age-restricted affordable housing. A formal closing is anticipated this week.

Three members of the Select Board who graduated from the Wing School were Robert George and Michael Miller, Class of 1970, and R. Patrick Ellis, Class of ‘71.

The original building is nearly a century old, and the school closed in 2015. It served several purposes after that, including when it was rented  out to the Cape Cod Collaborative Educational Group for children. 

Previous CapeCod.com coverage: Sandwich In Agreement With Developer For Wing School Housing Plan 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


