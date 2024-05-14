Former Sandwich School Becoming Affordable Housing

SANDWICH – The Sandwich Town Manager’s Office says last Friday was a bittersweet moment for the Select Board as it executed closing documents for the former Henry T. Wing School.

This resulted in the authorization of the sale of the property for development into age-restricted affordable housing. A formal closing is anticipated this week.

Three members of the Select Board who graduated from the Wing School were Robert George and Michael Miller, Class of 1970, and R. Patrick Ellis, Class of ‘71.

The original building is nearly a century old, and the school closed in 2015. It served several purposes after that, including when it was rented out to the Cape Cod Collaborative Educational Group for children.

