Sit-In Protest This Saturday in Support of Evicted Provincetown Artist

PROVINCETOWN – A sit-in protest has been organized for this Saturday in support of 94-year-old artist Salvatore Del Deo, who was recently evicted by the National Park Service from the dune shack he cared for for over 70 years.
The total of nine shacks are slated to be put up for lease by the Park Service. Del Deo was the first of the inhabitants to be evicted.
Organizers including Del Deo’s son, Romolo, described the Park Service’s actions as an “overreach of a government agency” carried out without due process that impacts the whole community.
Local legislators including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr have also voiced support for Del Deo.
The protest is set for 10 am to 2 pm, according to organizers. They also asked that those looking to participate to legally park off-site and walk to the location of the protest.
The following is the full statement from organizers:
What: Protest to Save Our ShacksWhen: Sat July 15th, from 10 AM- 2PMWhere: Meet us at the Junction of Bradford St and Province Lands Road at the Provincetown moors.Why: The National Park Service has moved aggressively against the peaceful traditional community of the dunes shacks with evictions and the seizure of property without due process. They have created a program to auction off our community’s shack to the highest bidder. We have just a few weeks to stop this abhorrent overreach of a government agency that is even rebuffing our US Senators in their efforts to help us.The only thing that can keep this crime against our Provincetown traditions from destroying an iconic part of our town is protest they can’t ignore. Come join us Provincetown and make a noise they can even hear down in Washington.How: The Police Chief has requested that we don’t park at the protest site so please park legally offsite and walk there. We are planning a shuttle to the site from central locations in town (TBA) and of course, its a beautiful walk or bike ride from wherever you are in town.Come share this historic moment with us, fighting for the freedoms that make Provincetown a unique place.Today the National Park is coming for us and our way of life, tomorrow they could threaten your freedoms and the way you enjoy the Park.If they can do this to us, they can do this to you.We have to show them that our traditions and our culture matter to us and we are unified in protecting them all.