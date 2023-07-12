Sit-In Protest This Saturday in Support of Evicted Provincetown Artist

PROVINCETOWN – A sit-in protest has been organized for this Saturday in support of 94-year-old artist Salvatore Del Deo, who was recently evicted by the National Park Service from the dune shack he cared for for over 70 years.

The total of nine shacks are slated to be put up for lease by the Park Service. Del Deo was the first of the inhabitants to be evicted.

Organizers including Del Deo’s son, Romolo, described the Park Service’s actions as an “overreach of a government agency” carried out without due process that impacts the whole community.

Local legislators including Cape and Islands State Senator Julian Cyr have also voiced support for Del Deo.

The protest is set for 10 am to 2 pm, according to organizers. They also asked that those looking to participate to legally park off-site and walk to the location of the protest.

The following is the full statement from organizers: