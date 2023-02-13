State Funding Boosts Cybersecurity for Local Towns and Organizations

BARNSTABLE – Several local towns and organizations will benefit from the Municipal Cybersecurity Awareness Grant program to help boost defenses against ransomware and other digital attacks.

The awards come following the Steamship Authority, Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority, and—most recently—Nantucket Public Schools being targeted by cyberattacks in recent months.

“Our administration is committed to providing communities across Massachusetts with the resources they need to defend their technology against potential cyber threats,” said Governor Maura Healey in a statement.

“We are thrilled to see municipal leaders from across the Commonwealth prioritize cybersecurity by providing this vital training to their employees. Our administration will continue to advocate for resources to further support our partners in municipal government to meet the needs of the constituents they serve.”

Towns benefiting from the $250,000 grant program include Barnstable, Dennis, Oak Bluffs, Orleans, Truro and Yarmouth.