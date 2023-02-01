Nantucket Schools Hit by Ransomware Attack

NANTUCKET – School was dismissed early Tuesday for students of Nantucket Public Schools due to a ransomware attack.

The incident impacted both student and staff devices, as well as the school’s security systems.

District officials said that school-issued devices should not be used at home, as it could also compromise home networks.

Out of caution, school was also canceled Wednesday for the district.

The Cape Cod Regional Transit Authority and the Steamship Authority both were hit by cyber attacks within the past year, as well.