State revenue department issues warning about a new scam

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Department of Revenue is warning the public about text messages that appear to be from the department and ask for payment or sensitive information, such as credit card numbers.

The DOR is strongly advising recipients to avoid clicking on any links in these messages.

Recently, a wave of text messages in Massachusetts and other states falsely claimed taxpayers would be disqualified from receiving refunds if they did not submit the required payment information by September 19, 2025.

“If you receive a message urging you to respond quickly or click on a link, please do not reply or click the link. DOR does not send text messages about tax refunds,” said Revenue Commissioner Geoffrey Snyder.

Snyder added, “Scammers often create a sense of urgency to manipulate you or generate links that look like official website names and URLs. If you need to conduct an online transaction with DOR, please visit DOR’s website.”

You can protect yourself by reporting identity theft to law enforcement, creditors, credit agencies, and government agencies.

Please call the DOR Contact Center at 617-887-6367 or 800-392-6089 or email us at [email protected] with any questions.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter