Steamship Authority Names New Chief Operating Officer

HYANNIS – The Steamship Authority has named its next Chief Operating Officer. Current Director of Maintenance and Engineering, Mark Amundsen, was chosen for the role from a number of internal candidates.

Effective immediately, he will be responsible for planning, directing and overseeing all marine and shoreside operations.

He has been with the Authority since 2019.

“Mark brings an extensive amount of experience and knowledge to the Steamship Authority, and I am pleased to continue to have him as a member of the team,” said General Manager Robert B. Davis.

Amundsen has been overseeing the conversion of the Authority’s three recently acquired vessels — the M/V Barnstable, M/V Aquinnah, and M/V Monomoy – at Alabama Shipyard in Mobile, Alabama.

Steamship Authority officials said that he brings more than 30 years of experience in strategic and technical management to the role. He received his bachelor’s degree in marine engineering at Maine Maritime Academy, Castine, Maine, and is a licensed chief engineer of steam and motor vessels.

General Manager Robert Davis, who has been in the role since 2017, is planning to step down from his post this year and transition to an advisory role.