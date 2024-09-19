Legislators Call For National Search Of Next Steamship Authority GM

HYANNIS – A group of Cape Cod legislators are reacting to the announcement of a management change at the Steamship Authority.

Robert Davis, who has been the general manager since 2017, is planning to step down from his post one year from now and transition to an advisory role.

A joint statement was released Wednesday by State Senator Julian Cyr, State Representative Dylan Fernandes, and state rep candidate Thomas Moakley.

They said, “We wish Bob Davis well. The next step for the Steamship Authority is to pursue a robust national hiring search for the next general manager.”

They added, “Recent challenges at the Steamship Authority must be rectified, from frequent trip cancellations to frustrating reservation system glitches to staffing problems and unmet community concerns.”

The statement concluded, “We hope this transition serves as an opportunity for the ‘lifeline to the Islands’ to emerge stronger in the months and years to come.”