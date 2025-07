Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

EASTHAM – Eastham has issued a swimming advisory at Great Pond due to potentially toxic algae blooms spotted in the area.

The Association to Preserve Cape Cod will test the water Wednesday for change.

The Association urges visitors to avoid contact with the algae, especially incidental ingestion from swimming.

Children and pets are particularly susceptible to the toxins in the algae.