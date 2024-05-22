You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Cape Cinema Seeks Community Support

May 22, 2024

DENNIS – A historic Cape Cod theater is pausing its programming.

The board of directors of the Cape Cinema in Dennis, built in 1930, are working on a plan to operate the theater in a “financially sustainable” manner in order to resume scheduling movies as soon as possible.

Cinema president Eric Hart released a statement earlier this month, “It is our belief that together we can set the right course for the Cinema that will allow it to continue to play a major role in our community for generations to come.”

Tax-deductible donations can be made at the Cape Cinema website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

 

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


