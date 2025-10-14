You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / This year’s interactive fall foliage map shows when peak changes will occur

October 14, 2025

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has brought back its Interactive Fall Foliage Map for a second season.

The map which debuted last year enables residents and visitors to plan their foliage viewing by providing updates on peak foliage conditions at DCR properties across the state.

“Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in New England and people come from all over the world to see the changing leaves at our beautiful state parks,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle.

She added, “This year’s interactive fall foliage map shows when peak changes will occur, so whether you’re planning a day trip or a weekend getaway to one of our parks, you can make the most of the vibrant colors of the fall season.”  

To view the 2025 map, click here

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


