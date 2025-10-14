Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation has brought back its Interactive Fall Foliage Map for a second season.

The map which debuted last year enables residents and visitors to plan their foliage viewing by providing updates on peak foliage conditions at DCR properties across the state.

“Fall is one of the most beautiful times of the year in New England and people come from all over the world to see the changing leaves at our beautiful state parks,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle.

She added, “This year’s interactive fall foliage map shows when peak changes will occur, so whether you’re planning a day trip or a weekend getaway to one of our parks, you can make the most of the vibrant colors of the fall season.”

To view the 2025 map, click here.

Here are foliage photos from 2024.