Thresher shark carcass reported on Eastham beach

December 9, 2025

Cape Cod Bay side of Eastham

EASTHAM – A second thresher shark wash-up has happened on an Outer Cape Cod beach in a week.

The New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance says the latest was at Campground Beach in Eastham.

The Alliance posted on Facebook, “it’s very sad to see such a beautiful animal stranded” on local shores, but called it a great opportunity for interns and volunteers as a learning experience. They also shared photos.

The NECWA said the photos, data, and tissue collected from a necropsy will help scientists better understand this unusual species.

A thresher washed up on Mayo Beach in Wellfleet last week. Officials say the Outer Cape’s hook-shaped geography traps marine life like this. 

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

