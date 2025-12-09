Thresher shark carcass reported on Eastham beach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

EASTHAM – A second thresher shark wash-up has happened on an Outer Cape Cod beach in a week.

The New England Coastal Wildlife Alliance says the latest was at Campground Beach in Eastham.

The Alliance posted on Facebook, “it’s very sad to see such a beautiful animal stranded” on local shores, but called it a great opportunity for interns and volunteers as a learning experience. They also shared photos.

The NECWA said the photos, data, and tissue collected from a necropsy will help scientists better understand this unusual species.

A thresher washed up on Mayo Beach in Wellfleet last week. Officials say the Outer Cape’s hook-shaped geography traps marine life like this.